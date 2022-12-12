Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.88 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

