Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Block were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $189.87.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,863. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

