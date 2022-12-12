Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.11 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.60.

SBAC opened at $288.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.26. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

