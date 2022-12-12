Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

