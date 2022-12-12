Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

