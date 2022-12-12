Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.