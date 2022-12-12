Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

