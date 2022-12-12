Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.19 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

