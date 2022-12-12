United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

