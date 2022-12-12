Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

