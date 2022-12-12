Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

