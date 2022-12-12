Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $431.33 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

