Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,243.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

