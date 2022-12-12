Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $287.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

