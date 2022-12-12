United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.