United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL opened at $66.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.