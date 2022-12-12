United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

