Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

