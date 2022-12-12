Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

12/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($53.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/21/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/24/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,743.72 ($45.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £85.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,674.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,689.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,706.89. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,069.70).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

