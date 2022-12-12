Cambridge Trust Co. Has $163,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 861.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $233.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

