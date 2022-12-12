Intrust Bank NA Buys 180 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $218.77 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

