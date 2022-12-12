United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

