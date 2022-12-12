Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RSP opened at $144.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
