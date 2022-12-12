Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.