United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 21,396 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

