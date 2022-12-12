United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $38.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.