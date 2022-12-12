United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Down 5.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of SLB opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.