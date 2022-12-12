United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.94 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 786,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.