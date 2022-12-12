United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.96 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

