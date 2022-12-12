United Services Automobile Association Invests $2.17 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

