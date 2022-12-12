United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

