United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 12,292 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.56.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $244.63 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

