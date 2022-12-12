United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CME opened at $178.83 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

