19,233 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.68 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

