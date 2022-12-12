Intrust Bank NA Makes New $260,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after buying an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,583 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,624 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

