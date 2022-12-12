Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,562 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.39 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.