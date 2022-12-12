Intrust Bank NA Sells 964 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:R opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

