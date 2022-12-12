United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 52,889 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

