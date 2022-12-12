Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of WTW opened at $244.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

