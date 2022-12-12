SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,102,000.

VUG opened at $223.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $232.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

