SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

