SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 885 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

