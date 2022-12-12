SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 832,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.46% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP boosted its stake in Rover Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rover Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 116,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rover Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.