Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 176,447 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

