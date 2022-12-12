AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

