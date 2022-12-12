SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

