SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 749,067 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 749,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
