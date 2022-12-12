Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $58.28 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

