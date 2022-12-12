SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

