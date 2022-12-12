SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Dover stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

